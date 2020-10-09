Menu
Lucille Maxine Sage

Sioux City

94, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Celebration of life: Oct. 12, 2:30 p.m., Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ. Burial: Bloomfield, Neb. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ
1407 West 18th, Sioux City, Iowa
Always enjoyed our phone visits. Always had good gossip to share which made a fun hour. She always asked about my family. I will miss her alot. Sympathy to everyone in her family you had a gem of a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother and etc. Hugs to all.
Carol Hamann
October 6, 2020
Sympathy to the family. Enjoyed knowing Lucille/Louie and their family so many years ago. Been years since I've seen or visited with them sorry to hear Lucille has passed away what a delightful lady she was.
wilma hummel
October 4, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with Lucille at my office. She always looked so nice. Will miss her visiting with her. I can imagine heaven is a little more beautiful with her there. My sympathies to the family.
Lisa Carlson
October 3, 2020