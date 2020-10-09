Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
Always enjoyed our phone visits. Always had good gossip to share which made a fun hour. She always asked about my family. I will miss her alot. Sympathy to everyone in her family you had a gem of a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother and etc. Hugs to all.
Carol Hamann
October 6, 2020
Sympathy to the family. Enjoyed knowing Lucille/Louie and their family so many years ago. Been years since I've seen or visited with them sorry to hear Lucille has passed away what a delightful lady she was.
wilma hummel
October 4, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with Lucille at my office. She always looked so nice. Will miss her visiting with her. I can imagine heaven is a little more beautiful with her there. My sympathies to the family.