Lucy Adele (Friday) Brenner

Mapleton, Iowa

Lucy Adele (Friday) Brenner, 97, of Mapleton, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Pleasant View Care Center, in Whiting, Iowa.

A Mass of Resurrection will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mapleton, with Father Richard Ball officiating. Social distancing measures must be followed due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please bring and wear masks. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Mapleton. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.

Adele was born to Lucille (Davis) and George Friday, on Dec. 14, 1923. She graduated from Holly Springs High School in 1940.

On Oct. 12, 1942, she married Myron Ullrich Brenner, and they raised two sons, John Edward (Margaret) and Ronald George (Laura) on a farm outside Mapleton.

For many years, Adele worked at Great Plains Gas Company. Later, she worked for Jubilee Foods, then Fiesta Foods in Mapleton until she was 86 years old.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, raising tons of flowers, playing cards with friends and family, dining at the Beef and Brew, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her Faith, watching Laurence Welk, and giving big hugs and kisses to her "grands."

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons and their wives, John and Margaret, of Whiting, Iowa, and Ron and Laura of Adel, Iowa; her granddaughters and their spouses, Lesley and Phil Hubert; great-grandsons, Garrett, Bryce and Dylan, Janine and Dewey Petersen; and great-grandchildren, Bradley, Stepanie, Zack, and Jaci, Sara Brenner and Greg DiRienzo; great-grandsons, Noah and Neil, Dana and Steve Brown, and great-grandson, Wilson; and one sister-in-law, Roseann (Brenner) Tice; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron; brothers, William and George Jr; her parents, Lucille (Davis) and George Friday; her brother-in-law, Norbert Brenner; and sisters-in-law, Helen, Mary, Alice, and Joan.

