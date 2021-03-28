Luedda 'Lynn' Peterson

Luedda "Lynn" Peterson, 81, of Sartell, Minn., formerly Sioux City, passed away March 9, 2021, at a local nursing home.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lynn was born on May 1, 1939, in Sioux City, to Edwin and Lucile Peterson. After graduating from East High School, she went on to attend Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth, Texas. Lynn began her career as a lawyer for Wien, Malkin & Bettex for 22 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the California Bar Association, New York Bar Association, and Florida Bar Assoc. Lynn lived in Santa Monica, Calif. for 13 years and New York City for 45 years.

Those left to honor her memory include her sisters, Karen (William D.) Ostrander of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Marcia (John) Dunn of Fredericksburg, Va.; nieces and nephews, Julie Kotlan of Apple Valley, Minn., Lisa Kieso of Watertown, S.D., Nancy Bicket of Sioux Falls, Kathy Wheelock of St. Cloud, Minn., Scott Ostrander of Ramsey, Minn., John F. Dunn of Forest, Va., and Jennifer Daly of Raleigh, N.C.; and 20 great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.