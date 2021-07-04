Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Luella J. Speichinger
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Luella J. (Taute) Speichinger

Formerly Sioux City

Luella J. (Taute) Speichinger, 92, formerly of Sioux City, ran to the arms of her Savior and Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel located at 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Graveside will be at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929. Her life was filled with the joy of serving the Lord Jesus by touching the lives of many others. As a homemaker and mother of five children, she accepted Christ into her life in 1968. That event completely altered her life and gave her the passion and purpose she had longed for.

She married Robert Speichinger on Sept. 7, 1948.

She is survived by her five children, Steve, Dann, Jeanne, Peggy, and Jeff; 18 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and four siblings.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux, IA
Jul
7
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
She was a joyous and remarkable Christian.
Jon and Deb Arnold
November 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results