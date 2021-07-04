Luella J. (Taute) Speichinger

Formerly Sioux City

Luella J. (Taute) Speichinger, 92, formerly of Sioux City, ran to the arms of her Savior and Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel located at 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Graveside will be at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929. Her life was filled with the joy of serving the Lord Jesus by touching the lives of many others. As a homemaker and mother of five children, she accepted Christ into her life in 1968. That event completely altered her life and gave her the passion and purpose she had longed for.

She married Robert Speichinger on Sept. 7, 1948.

She is survived by her five children, Steve, Dann, Jeanne, Peggy, and Jeff; 18 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and four siblings.