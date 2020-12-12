Luverne H. Schroeder

Sioux City

Luverne H. Schroeder, 93, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa 51106.

Luverne Henry Schroeder was born on Feb. 24, 1927, the son of Henry and Florence (Wiener) Schroeder of Lone Rock, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Lone Rock, graduating in 1944. After graduation, his science and music teacher, Miss Ione Lease, took him to Sioux City where he started summer school at Morningside College. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1948 majoring in social studies and minoring in English and coaching.

Luverne married Helen Kristine Johnson on May 22, 1949. They had three children together. Steven Gary was born on April 12, 1950; Gary Brent was born on May 10, 1952; and Rebecca Jane who was born on April 5, 1954. They were divorced in 1962.

In 1964, Luverne married Barbara Wonder. They were married for thirty-five years until her passing on July 9, 1999.

Luverne then taught and coached at Grand Meadow Consolidated School in rural Washta, Iowa as well as the Curlew Public School District. He then later attended Iowa State to earn a master's degree in 1951, focusing on driver's education as well as other subjects. Luverne received a Lifetime Teaching Certificate during this time, something he was truly passionate about. Other places that Luverne taught and coached were Moville, Iowa, for Woodbury Central as well as in Radcliff and in Rockwell City, Iowa. Luverne also taught at Sioux City North Junior for six years, and also at Sioux City East High for eleven years until his retirement in 1991 after a 42-year long career of teaching and coaching.

In 1993, Luverne started volunteering at St. Luke's hospital where he was an "Outpatient Escort" for patients. He was also a leader in his volunteering role being in charge of others who volunteered in this area. He was happy to transport patients from their check-in to their destination. Luverne spent eighteen years volunteering with St. Luke's as a patient escort.

In 2014, Luverne started volunteering at Sunnybrook Medical Plaza as a front desk greeter at the Imaging Center. Volunteering is something that Luverne was an avid supporter of for many years. He accumulated approximately 4000 hours of volunteering over the course of his retirement years.

Being an alumnus of Morningside College, he greatly supported Mustang athletics especially softball, volleyball, and men and women's basketball. Luverne's other hobbies included watching sports, listening to polka music, as well as gardening (especially tomatoes). He collected barbecue sauces from all of his travels, flavored coffees, and recipes. Going to polka festivals in Hanover and Humboldt, Iowa on Labor Day weekends was an annual trip for Luverne. He had an interest in old time music, most likely starting at an early age by listening for hours to bands on radio KNUJ, New Ulm, Minnesota every Sunday afternoon.

Organizations Luverne belonged to were Morningside Lutheran Church, Morningside Lutheran Elderversity Board, St. Luke's Board of Volunteers, St. Luke's Partners, Morningside College Alumni, Sioux City Retired Educators, East High Retired Teachers, Sioux City Community Theater, Scandinavian Club, and also Mustang Talk. Another morning ritual was having coffee at the HyVee on Gordon Drive where an hour of socializing with other retirees was scheduled 8am to 9am. A lot of conversation happened at the morning coffee stops at HyVee. Luverne was also a program chairman of Wednesday Inspirational Group (WIGS) at Morningside Lutheran Church for several years.

Luverne is survived by two sons, Steve (Kay) Schroeder of Kingsley, Iowa, and Gary (Karen) Schroeder of Brooklyn, Iowa; a daughter, Jane Hager of Cherokee, Iowa; one stepson Ken (Becky) Hendricks of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren, Matthew Schroeder, Angela Becker, Joshua Schroeder, Paula Bainbridge, and Nigel Hendricks; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rita; nephews; many cousins; and the many friends throughout his teaching, church, and volunteering years who also honor his friendship.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale Schroeder; stepson, Michael Hendricks; grandson, Jeff Bainbridge; and his wife, Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Luverne's name will directed to area organizations who enhance youth sports in Siouxland