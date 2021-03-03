Lyle D. Baker, Sr.

Sioux City

Lyle D. Baker, Sr., 84, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence, comforted by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish, St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Wind as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with family present at 6 p.m. and a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Lyle was born on June 3, 1936, in Sioux City to Glenn M. and Lillie Mae (Bursell) Baker. He grew up on the westside and attended Hopkins, West Junior, and graduated from Central High School in 1954. Lyle joined the United States Army right out of high school.

Lyle married Colleen Semple on Sept. 4, 1955. To this union, five children were born.

Lyle enjoyed fishing and camping, and spent many summers at their cabin at Brown's Lake in Salix, Iowa, where he enjoyed a cold beer. He was an insurance agent and retired with Allstate after 29 years. Lyle was a Knight of Columbus, enjoyed his membership to Isaac Walton League at Salix, and was former president of the St. Boniface Men's Club.

Lyle is survived by his wife Colleen Baker of Sioux City; children Glenn (Karen) Baker, Gregory Baker, Barbara Baker, Nancy Baker, and Lyle Baker, Jr.; brother Warren (Karen) Baker of Spirit Lake, Iowa; grandchildren John, Mark, and Matt Baker, and Baxter Pence; one great-grandchild Kaleb Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Conrad (Bonnie) Baker.