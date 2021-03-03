Menu
Lyle D. Baker Sr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Lyle D. Baker, Sr.

Sioux City

Lyle D. Baker, Sr., 84, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence, comforted by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish, St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Wind as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with family present at 6 p.m. and a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Lyle was born on June 3, 1936, in Sioux City to Glenn M. and Lillie Mae (Bursell) Baker. He grew up on the westside and attended Hopkins, West Junior, and graduated from Central High School in 1954. Lyle joined the United States Army right out of high school.

Lyle married Colleen Semple on Sept. 4, 1955. To this union, five children were born.

Lyle enjoyed fishing and camping, and spent many summers at their cabin at Brown's Lake in Salix, Iowa, where he enjoyed a cold beer. He was an insurance agent and retired with Allstate after 29 years. Lyle was a Knight of Columbus, enjoyed his membership to Isaac Walton League at Salix, and was former president of the St. Boniface Men's Club.

Lyle is survived by his wife Colleen Baker of Sioux City; children Glenn (Karen) Baker, Gregory Baker, Barbara Baker, Nancy Baker, and Lyle Baker, Jr.; brother Warren (Karen) Baker of Spirit Lake, Iowa; grandchildren John, Mark, and Matt Baker, and Baxter Pence; one great-grandchild Kaleb Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Conrad (Bonnie) Baker.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Mar
4
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish, St. Boniface Catholic Church
IA
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
I would like to send my condolences to Greg Baker and the rest of his family. I knew Greg when when served together on the USS Duluth. Greg took me under his "wing" and taught me the in and outs of shipboard life. For that I will be forever grateful.
Kim Volm
April 23, 2021
Glenn and Kyle, I'm sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Prayer for the family.
Brad Bergeson
March 3, 2021
Steven Semple
March 3, 2021
Colleen and family, We were so very sorry to hear of the passing of Lyle. He was always such a kind and caring man, he will be missed by so many. Have you all in our prayers. May your memories and faith give you comfort in this difficult time. Much love, Tricia and Thomas
Tricia Semple
March 3, 2021
Colleen, our deepest sympathies to you and your family. God bless you.
Jim and Relda Zemanek
March 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to you Colleen and all of your family. May God place His loving arms around all of you.
Marilyn Meier
March 3, 2021
Colleen and Family, So sorry for your loss. Lyle was a very good man and he will be missed. Take care of you and yours through this so painful time. Love to all, Steve and Karen (Osterholt) Strain
Karen Strain
March 3, 2021
So very sorry for your family's loss, he was a good friend to my parents Harold & leone whitlock, he would stop by too yes to say hello every now and again.very wonderful man.rest in peace Lyle.
Nancy Whitlock
March 3, 2021
