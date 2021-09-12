Lynn Marie Kelly

Sioux City

Lynn Marie Kelly, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by a luncheon. Funeral arrangements are being made by Christy-Smith Morningside Funeral Home.

Lynn was born the daughter of Eugene and Dorothy Kelly in Sioux City. She was a new-year's day baby, born Jan. 1, 1958, sharing the same birthdate with her father.

Lynn was a proud graduate of East High School, graduating in 1976.

She earned a Clerical Practices degree at Western Iowa Tech, and moved to Ankeny, Iowa, where she worked for the Iowa Beer and Liquor Control Department routing trucks to state-owned liquor stores.

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Lynn returned to Sioux City, where she remained an active member of Morningside Presbyterian Church and the Siouxland Multiple Sclerosis support group. She volunteered at Health and Human Services and the public library. Lynn was eventually admitted to Embassy Rehab and Care Center until her passing.

Survivors include two brothers, Roger (Kathy) Kelly and Keith (Susan) Kelly; Lynn's four nieces and nephews, Kristin Chmiel and Nathan Kelly, and Jessica and Nicholas Kelly; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who join in remembering her.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Embassy Rehab and Care Center.

As a courageous daughter and sister, Lynn had a long bout with MS, but never complained - mainly due to the caring Embassy staff.