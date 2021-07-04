Lynn Marie 'Nina' Thoene

Kern County, Calif., formerly Sioux City

Lynn Marie "Nina" Thoene, 60, of Kern County, Calif., formerly Sioux City, died June 23, 2021.

No services are planned at this time.

Lynn was born to Michael J. Thoene Sr. and Ruth Ann (Hoover) Thoene.

Lynn married twice and had three sons, Michael Curtis Jones and his wife, Amy, and his children, Felicia, Killian and newborn Clara; son, Jacob Duane Thoene Jones, who died of SIDS; and Donald Wayne Weaver Jr. and his wife and child.

Left to remember her are Ruthey and Jon Moravec and family; Teresa Sanderson and Frank Richardson and their family; Michael Thoene Jr. and Danae Thoene and their family; Mark and Debra Thoene and their family; Andrea Thoene Meyer and Mitch Meyer and their family; Katie and Mitchell visited Aunt Lynn; cousins, aunts, uncles and friends; as well as her special long-time sweetheart, David Gillis, who took care of her; and Manna House caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her parents.