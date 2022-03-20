Lynn Faye Wolf

Sioux City

Lynn Faye Wolf, 74, of Sioux City, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Countryside Health Care Center surrounded by her children.

Service for both Glen "Fred" and Lynn Wolf will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Lynn Faye Monson was born on March 27, 1947, in Orange City, Iowa, the daughter of Clifford Roland Monson and Helen LaVonne (Van De Burg) Monson. Lynn was raised in Hospers, Iowa, until the age of 12. The family then moved to Storm Lake, Iowa. She graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1965.

Lynn married the love of her life, Glen "Fred" Wolf in August of 1966. The couple had three children, Sarah, John, and Paul.

Lynn worked at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa, in surgery while helping to put her new husband through college. Then she became a great stay-at-home mom, taking care of her children. Lynn also did daycare for countless children for many years. In the late 80s she worked for Morningside College. In the 90s the couple relocated to Ankeny, Iowa, where she worked as a teachers aid for many years until retirement in 2010. She spent her entire life caring for others.

Lynn loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed adding to her extensive shoe collection. She loved singing in the church choir. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends.

She is survived by her three children, Sarah (Wolf) and Jack Taylor of Sioux City, John Wolf of Sioux City, and Paul Wolf and Abby Weibel of Sioux City; brothers, Roland and Roberta Monson of Wichita, Kan., and Darwin Monson of Storm Lake; sister, Carmen (Monson) and Howard Diischer of Storm Lake; grandchildren, Jacob Taylor, Marinda Golden, Skylar Taylor, Chelsea Wolf, Whitney Wolf, Alexis Wolf, and Parker Wolf; great-grandchildren, Madisun Taylor, Alehia Garner, Blake Wolf-Garner, Liam Nelson, Jayce Taylor.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Fred; and her parents Helen and Ole Monson.