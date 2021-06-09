Lynnelle K. Amick

Bronson, Iowa

Lynnelle K. Amick, 73, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton, Iowa. Burial will be in Floyd Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Elliott Creek Presbyterian Church in Bronson. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Lynnelle Kay Amick was born July 1, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Alice (Shoemaker) Brown. She grew up in Bronson and graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School.

On Jan. 21, 1967, Lynnelle married Dave Amick, her high school sweetheart; together, they made their home in Bronson. Their kids would describe the love of their parents as one of a kind and no other love would compare to love and devotion their parents shared. Over the years, Lynnelle worked as a Pharmacy Tech at K-Mart and at Hy-Vee, but her favorite job was being a homemaker and raising her family.

She was a very active member of the Elliot Creek Presbyterian Church as an Elder, a Sunday School Teacher and was one of the pie ladies for the church's fair stand. Lynnelle loved to spend time with her family, going to the grandchildren's activities, quilting, being with her dog, Teddy, and enjoyed spending time at the lake house.

Lynnelle loved cooking, but the most important recipe she passed down to her family was the recipe for a beautiful life. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen where her family tends to gather. While her family came to eat her delicious meals, they stayed for her warm-loving personality. Lynnelle's kitchen was filled with love, laughter, good food, but, most importantly, a family that loved her good cooking.

Lynnelle is survived by her husband, Dave Amick of Bronson; three children, Cyndi Amick and Al of Bronson, Jamie (Kristie) Amick of Bronson, and Michelle (Grant) Siebrecht of Lake View, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Dustin, Dylan, Grace, Devan, Karlee, Ellie and Ryder; five great-grandchildren; sister, Dianne (Wayne) Schlotman of Bronson; many brothers and sisters-in-laws; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; her mother and father-in-law, Harley(Florence) Amick; and brothers-in-law, Allen, Rick, Dan and Terry (which she helped raised as her own after Florence passed).

The family would to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for the support from our many friends and family as well as the doctors and nurses from Mercy One Siouxland Medical Center, UNMC and Hospice of Siouxland.