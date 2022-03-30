M. Margaret Mast

Emerson, Neb., formerly Winnebago, Neb.

M. Margaret Mast, 103, of Emerson and formerly of Winnebago passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Pender, Neb.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Margaret was born on July 26, 1918, in Winnebago. She was the daughter of Louis and Nellie (Kunzie) Miller. As a child her family moved to Sioux City and then to South Sioux City where she attended school. Margaret wasn't able to graduate high school, which was always a dream of hers. So at the age of 75 she received her G.E.D., of which she took great pride.

Margaret was a hard worker, taking care of her family was her priority. On Dec. 21, 1936, she was united in marriage to Roland in Homer. They farmed in rural Homer before moving to Winnebago to continue farming and raise their children. She worked at Wincharger and Zenith until its closing in 1977. Margaret loved working with the livestock and always had a garden, but her greatest pleasures were spending time with her family, making goodies for the grandchildren, and tending her plants. We always said she could bring a dead plant back to life.

She is survived by her son, Roger (Kathy) Mast of Winnebago; daughter, Mary Nelsen of Homer; 11 grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son Alan Mast Sr.; son-in-law, Richard Nelsen; granddaughter, Sherry Nelsen; brother; and two sisters.