Mabel R. Mantel

Orange City, Iowa

Mrs. Mabel Mantel, 89, of Orange City passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.

There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the American Reformed Church in Orange City. The Revs. Michael and Elizabeth Hardeman will officiate. A private family interment will take place on Friday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You are invited to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.

Mabel Ruth was born on July 24, 1931, in Boone, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Vetter) Longhenry. She started her education at the St. Paul's Lutheran School in rural Boone County and proceeded to rural country schools and graduated from the Boone High School. During her senior year, she also attended the Boone Junior College. She then attended the Iowa State Teacher's College, which is now the University of Northern Iowa, and earned her bachelor's degree from Northwestern College in Orange City. While teaching, she earned her master's degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

On July 23, 1951, she was united in marriage to Jacob "Jack" Mantel at the First Reformed Church parsonage, while Jack was on leave from the army.

Mabel taught in elementary schools for five years and high school English for 35 years, retiring in 1991. While teaching, she was active in the Iowa State Education Association, Northern Pride, National Education Association, and the Food Pantry. Following retirement, she and Jack bowled, golfed, and traveled between doing volunteer work. Jack enjoyed being the driver on out-of-town trips.

Mabel served on several boards and committees, including the Iowa State Education Association, the National Education Association, IPERS Improvement Association, ordering food for the Food Pantry, Senior Medicare Patrol, the Orange City Library Board, Greater Sioux Council on Aging, chaired Northwest Agency for six years, Elderbridge for Sioux County and the Elderbridge Board of Directors, SHIIF Volunteers, Medicare Benefits Advisory Council, the Care Review Committee for Hope Haven, Resident Advocate Council, Nursing Home Administrators Board, Older Iowans Legislature, Medicare Benefits Advisory Board for Noridian, the American Legion Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans of Sioux City, and Ombudsman for Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.

She is survived by her siblings, Lewis Longhenry and his wife Donna, Carolyn McCall, Anna Nelson and her husband Larry Boehm, and Bess Hobson; special friend, Chris Widder; a sister-in-law, Carryn Longhenry; and a number of nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Edward and Martin Longhenry; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Hobson and Bill McCall.

Memorials may be directed to the American Bible Society, the International Book Project of Lexington, Kentucky, or Hospice at the Sioux Falls Veterans Administration Medical Center.