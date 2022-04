Marjorie "Marge" Black

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Merrill, Iowa

87, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Services: Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing required. Recording of the service will be available afterwards on the funeral home's website.