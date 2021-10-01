Marcella Clara Hamm

Sioux City

Marcella Clara Hamm, 98, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N. in Sioux City. Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive, with the Rev. Peter Duc Hung Nguyen officiating. Burial will folliow the service in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.

Marcella was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Portsmouth, Iowa, to John and Rose (Trierweiler) Besch. Shortly after she was born, her family moved to Sioux City in a horse-drawn covered wagon. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1940. Right out of high school Marcella worked for Watland Seed Company.

On May 1, 1948, Marcella married Merwyn F. Hamm at the old St. Michael Church in Leeds. Marcella worked as a receptionist at Tyler Terrace Beauty Salon and later for Hair by Rick until she retired.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Marcella was involved in the Eagles Club and Siouxland Senior Center. She enjoyed dancing, gardening both vegetables and flowers, along with cooking and canning. Marcella was a lifelong Democrat.

Marcella is survived by her son, John (Julie) Hamm of Sioux City; daughter, Mary Ellen (Ernest) Vortherms; four grandchildren, Amy (David) Kellis, Christine (Tim) Slania, Catherine (David) Heger, and Nicole Vortherms; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Veronica Little, and Sr. Mary Rosemunda Besch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Besch; husband, Merwyn Hamm; and siblings, Annie Besch, Lawrence Besch, Elizabeth Rossmar, Mathias Besch, Nicholas Besch, Leonard Besch, Hermon Besch, Benedict Besch, and Clarence Besch.