Marcia Nothem

Remsen, Iowa

Marcia Nothem, 69 of Remsen, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen, with the Rev. Garret Kasper officiating. Burial will be in Remsen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church. If you are unable to attend you may send condolences and watch the funeral online that will be posted after the funeral at www.fischfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen.

Marcia was born on July 2, 1951, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Delmar and Shirley (Ostert) Klaschen. She was raised and educated in Remsen. She attended Remsen-Union High School, graduating in 1969.

On April 22, 1972, she married Theodore Nothem at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen. The couple made their home in Remsen. Marcia worked at Alfs Manufacturing in Le Mars for a few years, Happy Siesta Health Care Center for 30 years and Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living for two years.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, loved caring for her grandchildren, her dogs, playing cards, camping and being with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Ted Nothem of Remsen; three children, Troy Nothem of Omaha, Lori (Ashton) Snyder and their children, Claire and Carson of Woodlands, Texas, and Todd (Stephanie) Nothem and their children, Alexis, Tapika and Conner of Remsen; her sister, Sandra (Gary) Schmid of Remsen; brothers-in-law, Mike (Becky) Nothem of Remsen, and Dave Shea of San Jose, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Chris (Paul) Halder of Tracey, Calif., and Terri (Mike) Slota of Remsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delmar; mother, Shirley; stepfather, George Erichsen; her in-laws, Hubert (Bertha) Nothem; sister-in-law, Pam; and brother-in-law, Bob.

Pallbearers will be Steve Thomson, Alex Thomson, Chris Schmid, Zac Schmid, David Juhl and Hunter Tentinger.