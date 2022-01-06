Menu
Marcia Lynn O'Meara
1973 - 2022
BORN
1973
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Marcia Lynn O'Meara

Le Mars, Iowa

Marcia Lynn O'Meara, 48, of Le Mars passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Le Mars.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at All Saints Parish – St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Schaller, Iowa, at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Visitation with the family present will begin at noon on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com or to Rexwinkel Funeral Home, PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA, 51031.

Marcia was born in Clarinda, Iowa, living in foster care until the age of three months when she was adopted by Ronald and LaVonne O'Meara. They lived in Council Bluffs and Galva, Iowa, for a short time and moved to Storm Lake when Marcia was two years old. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Storm Lake and graduated high school in 1991. She then worked as a CNA for Methodist Manor in Storm Lake and later various other jobs. In 2002 Marcia became a resident of the Pride Group in Le Mars where she worked at Life Skills.

Marcia enjoyed making a variety of crafts, cooking, baking, and thrift store shopping. She also loved animals, especially cats and her current cat, Pepper.

Marcia was baptized and confirmed Catholic; her faith was a constant later in her life, reading the Bible and praying her rosary daily.

Marcia is survived by her mother, LaVonne O'Meara of Sioux City; daughter, Maria Hansgaard of Wallingford, Iowa; three grandchildren, Opal, Emmett, and Chet; sisters, Julie (Matt) Clausen of Merrill, Iowa, and Brenda (Nick) Boelter of North Sioux City; niece, Madison (Carson) Covey of Sioux City; nephew, Max Boelter of North Sioux City; godmother and aunt, Rose O'Meara; special friend, Doug Kolling; other extended relatives; and her care team at the Pride Group who provided Marcia with the best care.

Marcia is preceded in death by her father, Ron O'Meara; infant brother, Daniel O'Meara; maternal grandparents, Evert and Dorothy Nielsen; paternal grandparents, Clare and Viola O'Meara; uncles, Jerry O'Meara, Bill (Beverly) O'Meara, and Jim (Dorothy) O'Meara.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
12:00p.m.
All Saints Parish – St. James Catholic Church
Le Mars, IA
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
All Saints Parish – St. James Catholic Church
Le Mars, IA
Jan
7
Burial
3:15p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Schaller, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marcia and I used to hang out when we were kids. She was often misunderstood but a kind soul and I have thought about her a lot over the years. I finally found out that she was living in Lemars and today I tried to find her contact information and I found this notification. I wish she knew how she impacted my life and I wish I had a chance to tell her before it was too late.

Marcia, thank you for all you did for me in my youth. It was because of you I gained confidence in me.

Rest peacefully.

Troy Taylor
Friend
March 5, 2022
Maria,
Thinking of you today and praying that you are able to find comfort that your mom is with God. You have her smile and eyes. If you need anything I am here.
Christine Mc Grauth
Friend
January 7, 2022
Maria-I am sorry for the loss of your mother. Please accept my sympathies.
Laura Hanna
January 6, 2022
