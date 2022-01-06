Marcia Lynn O'Meara

Le Mars, Iowa

Marcia Lynn O'Meara, 48, of Le Mars passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Le Mars.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at All Saints Parish – St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Schaller, Iowa, at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Visitation with the family present will begin at noon on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com or to Rexwinkel Funeral Home, PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA, 51031.

Marcia was born in Clarinda, Iowa, living in foster care until the age of three months when she was adopted by Ronald and LaVonne O'Meara. They lived in Council Bluffs and Galva, Iowa, for a short time and moved to Storm Lake when Marcia was two years old. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Storm Lake and graduated high school in 1991. She then worked as a CNA for Methodist Manor in Storm Lake and later various other jobs. In 2002 Marcia became a resident of the Pride Group in Le Mars where she worked at Life Skills.

Marcia enjoyed making a variety of crafts, cooking, baking, and thrift store shopping. She also loved animals, especially cats and her current cat, Pepper.

Marcia was baptized and confirmed Catholic; her faith was a constant later in her life, reading the Bible and praying her rosary daily.

Marcia is survived by her mother, LaVonne O'Meara of Sioux City; daughter, Maria Hansgaard of Wallingford, Iowa; three grandchildren, Opal, Emmett, and Chet; sisters, Julie (Matt) Clausen of Merrill, Iowa, and Brenda (Nick) Boelter of North Sioux City; niece, Madison (Carson) Covey of Sioux City; nephew, Max Boelter of North Sioux City; godmother and aunt, Rose O'Meara; special friend, Doug Kolling; other extended relatives; and her care team at the Pride Group who provided Marcia with the best care.

Marcia is preceded in death by her father, Ron O'Meara; infant brother, Daniel O'Meara; maternal grandparents, Evert and Dorothy Nielsen; paternal grandparents, Clare and Viola O'Meara; uncles, Jerry O'Meara, Bill (Beverly) O'Meara, and Jim (Dorothy) O'Meara.