Marcy Jo Martin
Marcy Jo Martin

Sioux City

Marcy Jo Martin, 58, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Church of the Nativity of Mater Dei Parish, 4242 Natalia Way, Sioux City, with Father Brad Pelzel officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A vigil service will take place at 7 p.m. that evening, led by Father Mark Stoll.

Marcy was born Feb. 19, 1964, in Ellendale, N.D., to Ed and Delila (Kramer) Senger. As a young girl she moved to Sioux City with her family. Marcy graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1982, then attended Briar Cliff College for two years. On Aug. 11, 1984, she was united in marriage to Paul D. Martin, Jr at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City.

She worked as an accountant for Rudolph's Shoes for 30 years and was a member of the Church of the Nativity. Marcy enjoyed bowling with her mother-in-law, attending Garth Brooks concerts, and board games at the kitchen table – which would become very competitive. She enjoyed being a wife, a mother, and especially a grandmother. She was a great cook and loved attending the kids' and grandkids' sporting events.

Marcy is survived by her husband, Paul D. Martin, Jr of Sioux City; two children, Brock (Molly) Martin of Des Moines, Iowa, and Alexandria Martin of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Moses, Wilhelmina, and Bernadette; parents, Ed and Delila Senger of Sioux City; three brothers, John (Chrys) Senger, Tony Senger, and Richard (Anita) Senger; sister, Melissa "Missy" (Barry) Froehlich; father-in-law, Paul D. Martin, Sr; brothers-in-law, Jayme (Kelly) Martin, Nicholas (Christie) Martin, and Jacob (Virginia) Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Patricia Martin.

In addition to flowers, the family requests consideration of a memorial be sent to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Marcy's name.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Apr
22
Service
7:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Apr
23
Memorial Mass
1:00p.m.
Church of the Nativity
4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City, IA
