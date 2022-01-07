Marga Wood

Cedar Park, Texas, formerly Sioux City

It is with great sadness that we share Marga Wood, 87, of Cedar Park and formerly of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center in Cedar Park with her family by her side.

Service will be held at 12 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marga was born on Aug. 27, 1934, in Beidenfleth, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, the daughter of Hans and Emma (Wiebensohn) Ohlfest. She attended school in Germany. The family came to Sioux City on Dec. 9, 1957. Marga worked for Roe Dairy Farm and St Vincent's Hospital when she first came to Sioux City and then spent years providing child care for numerous children in the area.

Marga was united in marriage to Richard Wood on April 11, 1959. To this union, two sons were born, David and Brian.

She was known for her love of God and spending time in the kitchen, baking, and her love of vegetable gardening and flower gardens. She spent many years cooking for numerous church activities. She baked for the Holiday Inn Dessert table and for meetings, seminars, and conventions. She loved to cook and bake. Marga was a long-time member of Sioux City Baptist Church and Billy Sunday Church. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them playing cards, games, and watching them participate in sports and other activities.

She is survived by her husband Richard Wood of Cedar Park; son David Wood of Ozark, Mo.; son Brian and wife Debra Wood of Cedar Park; five grandchildren Andrea Croney, Jenna Wood, Zachary Wood, Aaron Wood, and Amanda Gomez; eight great-grandchildren Alexa, Morgan, Ava, Jocelyn, Noah, Aidyn, Isaac, and Hailey; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hans and Emma (Wiebensohn) Ohlfest; brother Manfred "Fred" Ohlfest; great-granddaughter Elizabeth Hope Wood; and daughter-in-law Martina Wood.