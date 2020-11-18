Margaret A. Engstrand

Sioux City

Margaret A. Engstrand, 87, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at her home.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a private prayer service will be held on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will be at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Margaret Engstrand was born Feb. 27, 1933 in Sioux City, the daughter of James and Helen Engstrand. She graduated from Central High School in 1951. She graduated from Morningside College and completed graduate work at University of South Dakota and University of Iowa. She taught in Fremont, Neb., for three years at Emerson Elementary School and East Middle School. She was a Phase III Coordinator for the Sioux City School District for two years.

She married Richard G. Christensen of Sioux City on Aug. 31, 1952. They moved to Seattle, Wash. in the mid 1950s where their six children were born. She and her children returned to Sioux City in 1972. Her strength and determination helped her raise six children on her own. Her love and giving nature were a blessing to all who knew her. Margaret was a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church. She is listed in the Who's Who among American Teachers. She was a member of Retired Teachers, SCA, PEO, and a former member of the Jane Skinner inner circle. She taught in the Upward Bound Program, at Mary Treglia Center, and tutored for WITCC. She put on workshops for Sioux City teachers and surrounding areas and supervised many student teachers. Margaret had many special talents and contributed many things to improve education. She co-authored a math resource book, served as an advisor on a committee for science, was a board member of ACLD, and several other committees that helped to guide and promote education.

To list all of her accomplishments would be almost impossible. Her love for teaching transpired way past the classroom; she had a genuine love for teaching and for all the children and colleagues she worked with. Margaret took her love of education and built on that; she made it her goal to not only continue to improve our system but did it in a way like no one else could with so much love and real concern.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughters Beci (Kirt) Fleming of Sloan, Iowa, Elizabeth (John) Pavone of Sioux City, Jennifer Bliss of Sioux City, and Katy Christensen of Sioux City; sons David (Tanya) Christensen of Sioux City, and Paul (Jamie) Christensen of Sioux City; grandchildren Nicole Christensen, Jennifer Pavone, Laura Pavone, Lisa Pavone, Alec Pavone, Elizabeth Bliss, Stephanie Bliss, Boden Christensen, Lorcan Christensen, Tre Christensen, Tyler Solien, Zachery Christensen, Jacob Rager, and Alyssa Rager; great-grandchildren Christopher Birk, Bailee Ehlers, Lila Norton, Gavin Brohmander, and Miles Pavone.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson John Philip Pavone Jr.