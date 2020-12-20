Margaret Joyce 'Peggy' Demke

South Sioux City

Margaret Joyce 'Peggy' Demke, 87, of South Sioux City, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at a local hospital.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Margaret 'Peggy' was born April 16, 1933, in Emerson, Neb., the daughter of Sherlock and Margaret (Daley) O'Neill. She grew up in Homer, then later moved to South Sioux City, and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1951.

Peggy married Willie Demke in November of 1952. They later divorced. Over the years, Peggy worked as a secretary at various places.

Peggy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux. She worked as an Election Poll Worker for many years. Peggy loved spending time with her family and going to her grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, reading and watching the Cornhuskers and Notre Dame.

Survivors include her five daughters, Peggy Demke of South Sioux City, Patti Rauch of South Sioux City, Paula Dryden of South Sioux City, Penny Demke of North Sioux City, and Pam (Bill) Helms of Le Mars, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four siblings, Betty (Bob) Tighe of Monticello, Iowa, Carol (Jimmy) Livermore of Davenport, Iowa, Dan (Mona) O'Neill of Okoboji, Iowa, and Sherlock (Sue) O'Neill of Lake Park, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, James Craft 'Jr;' son-in-law, Rick Dryden; two sisters, Mary (Glen) Cary and Jeannie O'Neill; and two brothers, Leo and William O'Neill.