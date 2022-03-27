Margaret Galles Hager

Bothell, Wash., formerly Kingsley, Iowa

Margaret Galles Hager, 80, of Bothell passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, peacefully at her home.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kirkland, Wash., with reception to follow.

Margaret was born in Kingsley on Dec. 11, 1941, the daughter of Roman and Iola (Johnson) Galles. She was the fifth child of Roman and Iola's eight children. She attended Kingsley Public School, graduating in 1960. While an outstanding student, she was a stellar athlete receiving state and national attention in basketball and fast-pitch softball – all before Title IX was enacted. Margaret graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1965 earning a B.Sc. degree with Majors in Math and Science. Following graduation, she taught mathematics in Kansas, Iowa, and Washington. She later attended Portland State University graduating with a M.S. degree in psychology and had a successful private practice in Kirkland, Wash., as a Clinical Psychologist, specializing in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy techniques.

On Aug. 10, 1964, Margaret and Jim Hager were married. Margaret and Jim have seven children (dutifully noted on Margaret's Honda license plate as "HAGER7") and 12 grandchildren.

For the last 56 years, Margaret has been the consummate matriarch of the Hager family, modeling/journeying with each of the HAGER7 into adulthood with Galles/Johnson values at the foundation: faith, respect, authenticity, sense of humor and a good dose of not taking oneself too seriously! She loved being a Mom, yet being "Nana" brought pure joy to Margaret. She was the HAGER7 lighthouse – always a beacon of light for anyone seeking advice, counsel, consoling, a hug, or love.

While an introvert, and proud of it, Margaret was famous for her many "capers" throughout the years. She was active in politics, enjoyed the company of longtime friends from her years in the Kingsgate Community in Kirkland to many newer pals when she moved to her final "homebase" in the Wandering Creek Senior Community in Bothell. She especially enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home to discuss critical issues of the day, or for holiday festivities. She also spent hours sitting on bleachers watching games and attending performances of her own kids and grandkids as well as those of her friends' children and grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by three sisters, Sister Michaela Galles of Dubuque, Iowa, Clara Beth Ortner of Holstein, Iowa, and Jenni Malsam and her husband Joe of Sioux City; two brothers, Joe Galles and his wife Madeline of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jim Galles and his wife Connie of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Lois Galles of Kingsley; husband, Jim Hager of Renton, Wash.; daughter, Elizabeth Anne Spiller and her husband Ryan of Olympia, Wash., and their children, Molly and husband Brad, Jake, and Jona; son, James Andrew Hager of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; daughter, Nicole Celeste Hager and her wife Sarah Jahries of Maplewood, N.J., and their children Rylie, Martha, Charlie and Robby; son, Jonathon Alexander Hager and his significant other Luci Sinor of Snohomish, Wash.; son, Nicholas Anthony Hager and his wife Antoinette of Seattle, Wash., and their daughter Bella Jean; daughter, Erin Michaela Crane and her husband Brian of Woodinville, Wash., and their children, Taylor and Jakson; and daughter, Jennifer Anne Clark and her husband Clayton of Bothell and their children Gavin and Mia.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Iola (Johnson) Galles; brothers, Gerry Galles and John Galles; and brother-in-law, Richard Ortner.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Under "Designation," please choose "Fund Designated by Family (tribute/memorial gifts)" and under "Tribute Information," please select "Memorial" and include "Margaret Galles Hager." You may also send your donation to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Margaret Galles Hager.