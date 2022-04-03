Margaret (Olson) Kollman

Sarasota, Fla., formerly Sioux City

Margaret "Marge" (Olson) Kollman, 79, of Sarasota passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Born on Feb. 18, 1943, in Chicago, Marge spent her childhood in Sioux City. After graduating from the University of Iowa, Marge spent many years in Omaha, Neb., raising a family, working at Union Pacific and later as a realtor.

Marge was always independent and resourceful. She had a passion for remodeling homes inside and out. She enjoyed traveling with friends, her bridge group in Omaha, reading, swimming, skiing in Breckenridge and amazing dinner parties for friends and family. Marge relocated to Sarasota where she continued as a realtor and spent her retirement years.

Marge is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Raj) Bhandari and Katie (Chad) Bauerly; son Joshua (Dana) Kollman; former spouse Leo Kollman; siblings David Olson, Chris Olson, Paul Olson, Wayne Olson, Richard Olson, and Elizabeth (Joe) Arme; and grandchildren Rebecca, Anna, William, Ella, and Allison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty Olson.