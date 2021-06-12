Margaret A. Lenz

Onawa, Iowa

Margaret A. Lenz, 88, of Onawa, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home in Onawa.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at St. John's Catholic Church in Onawa, with Father Michael Erpelding, celebrant, officiating. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a Scriptural Wake Service at 7 p.m., followed by the Rosary, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. The live funeral mass may be viewed online by going to this link https:/bit.lyenzfuneral. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Margaret Angela Burns was born on March 21, 1933, in Estherville, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard Aloysius Burns and Violetta Caroline (Brennan) Burns. She graduated from Estherville High School, Estherville, Iowa, in 1951. Margaret then attended Estherville Jr. College graduating with an Associate's Degree with an emphasis in Secretarial.

In her early working career, she did executive secretarial work for the Ford Garage; Emmet County Superintendent of Schools, both in Estherville; Clay County National Bank; and Clay County Superintendent of Schools, both in Spencer, Iowa.

Margaret met Carl Lenz Jr. while roller-skating at the Majestic Roller Rink in Arnolds Park, Iowa. The two had many roller-skating dates and quickly fell in love. They were united in marriage on Nov. 12, 1955, at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Estherville. To this union eight children were born.

Margaret and Carl began their married life in Spencer, then moved to Mapleton, Iowa, where Carl was stationed with the Iowa State Patrol. Soon after, they moved to Onawa, and made it their home for almost 60 years.

Margaret was very patient and kind; she had a beautiful unassuming nature about her. She was a quiet, strong woman who took great pride in taking care of many tasks herself. Her kids lovingly joke that she never wanted to bother anyone asking for help. She was very sharp and meticulously balanced the family budget to the penny.

Margaret did work outside the home when her children got older, she did secretarial work for Morton Buildings, then the Monona County Extension Office, and in 1988, she went back to school for medical records transcription and began working at Burgess Health Center in the Health Information Department as a transcriptionist for 28 years. She retired from Burgess in 2017.

Margaret was the matriarch of the family, a busy mom and a wonderful homemaker who lovingly nurtured all her children. She loved spending time with her family, and held a special bond with her siblings and their children. They all knew her as Muggs. Many cherished memories were those at the farm of Muggs' sister and husband, Charles and Mary Berg outside of Terril, Iowa. Muggs and her siblings spoke by phone at least once a week for many years.

Margaret loved spending time with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life, and she brought so much joy and light into her families' lives. Margaret was a great influence on her children; reading to them at bedtime every night was a priority. Reading was a favorite pastime for Margaret, a joy she passed down to several of her children. Margaret was a wonderful seamstress, spending many hours at her beloved sewing machine making clothes for her children. Picking out patterns and material was a special occasion. Margaret was famous in her family for being a wonderful cook and baker. Mealtime was an important time in the household, ensuring all were together to eat supper. Dessert was always what everyone looked forward to, many times it was never 'what's for supper?'; it was 'what's for dessert, Mom?' Margaret's favorite recipe was making sugar cookies, and she spent time with each of her children and grandchildren making cut out sugar cookies. Margaret loved being in the kitchen as it was her joy to ensure her family always had a delicious meal with a yummy dessert to follow.

Going to garage sales with Nancy Blatchford was a fun hobby for Margaret, the thrill of finding a great bargain was a treat. Muggs' father was an auctioneer, so she also loved a good auction.

Margaret also loved her pets; favorite members of the household were beloved dogs, Spook, Barney, and especially her favorite Bassett Hound, Mr. Magoo.

Margaret was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and of the Rosary Society. Margaret was also a member of the Onawa Women's Club and enjoyed the outings with the members.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Robert (Kelli) Lenz of Waverly, Iowa, Patricia (Roger) Koch of Omaha, Suzanne (Richard) Blume of Vail, Iowa, Janice Henjes of Sioux Falls, S.D., James Lenz and special friend, Janie Baird of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Diane Lenz (Brett Niles) of Turin, Iowa; her grandchildren, Mandy (Chris) Dahl of Lawton, Iowa, Jennifer (Tom) Poole of Ankeny, Iowa, Whitney (Adam Hundertmark) Lenz of Ames, Iowa, Jay Henjes of Rapid City, Ally (Bryan) Rehnelt of Norwood Young America, Minn., Jacob Henjes of Sioux Falls, and Dalton Lenz of Lakefield, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Lydia Watkins, Jonas, Benjamin and Isaac Dahl, Eric and Sophia Poole, and Blake and Avia Rehnelt; her sisters, Sr. Elizabeth Mary Burns RSM, and Mary Berg; her brother, James Burns; her sisters-in-law, Marjorie Madsen, Bonnie Madsen, Janice Wiemers, Sylvia Lenz, and Betty Jo (Rick) Ellis; brother-in-law, Donald Lenz; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Patricia Heisterkamp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents, Bernard and Viola; parents-in-law, Carl and Madeline Lenz; two sons, Brian William Lenz and Joseph William Lenz; her brother, Joe Burns; sisters-in-law, Flo Burns and Dot Burns; brother-in-law, Charles Berg; sisters-in-law, Patricia Graff, Marlene Lenz and Rosemary Kirby; dear friend, Nancy Blatchford; and her beloved basset hound, Magoo.

Memorials in Margaret's memory may be directed to the Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, IA 51040, Burgess Health Center Foundation by going to this website https:/www.burgesshc.org/foundation or St John's Catholic Church, 1009 13th Street, Onawa, IA, 51040.