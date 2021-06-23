Margaret 'Marge' Lundblad

Sioux City

Margaret "Marge" Lundblad, 92, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Abiding by her wishes, cremation will take place and only a graveside service will be held in Fairfield Bay, Ark. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Marge was born to Tony and Ida (Dandurand) Eickholt on Feb. 15, 1929, on a farm near Correctionville, Iowa.

She married Henry Todd Jr. on Feb. 18, 1947, and to this union, five children were born. They later divorced. On March 28, 1971, Marge married Glenn E. Lundblad. They moved to Fairfield Bay, Ark., in 1980. After his death in 2002, she moved back to Sioux City in 2010.

She is survived by her children Melody (Rick) Aadland of Dakota Dunes, Patricia (Bob) Ingram of Charles City, Iowa, Randy (LaVern) Todd of Lacey, Wash., Dan (Cindy) Todd of Riverside, Ohio, and Jeff (Rita) Todd of South Sioux City; ten grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters Marlene Zacek and Kathy Wacheldorf, both of Sioux City; one brother, Richard (Valerie) Eickholt of Columbus, Neb.; four stepchildren Mark Lundblad, Marti Lafferty, David Lundblad, and Rick Lundblad; four step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; two brothers Roland Eickholt and Donald Eickholt; two grandchildren Erica L. Todd and Jason C. Todd; two brothers-in-law: Don Zacek and Bob Wacheldorf; and one nephew, Brian Johnson.

Marge's family would like to thank the director and staff at Whispering Creek Senior Living-Reflections Unit and Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care.