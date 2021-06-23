Menu
Margaret "Marge" Lundblad
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Margaret 'Marge' Lundblad

Sioux City

Margaret "Marge" Lundblad, 92, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Abiding by her wishes, cremation will take place and only a graveside service will be held in Fairfield Bay, Ark. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Marge was born to Tony and Ida (Dandurand) Eickholt on Feb. 15, 1929, on a farm near Correctionville, Iowa.

She married Henry Todd Jr. on Feb. 18, 1947, and to this union, five children were born. They later divorced. On March 28, 1971, Marge married Glenn E. Lundblad. They moved to Fairfield Bay, Ark., in 1980. After his death in 2002, she moved back to Sioux City in 2010.

She is survived by her children Melody (Rick) Aadland of Dakota Dunes, Patricia (Bob) Ingram of Charles City, Iowa, Randy (LaVern) Todd of Lacey, Wash., Dan (Cindy) Todd of Riverside, Ohio, and Jeff (Rita) Todd of South Sioux City; ten grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters Marlene Zacek and Kathy Wacheldorf, both of Sioux City; one brother, Richard (Valerie) Eickholt of Columbus, Neb.; four stepchildren Mark Lundblad, Marti Lafferty, David Lundblad, and Rick Lundblad; four step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; two brothers Roland Eickholt and Donald Eickholt; two grandchildren Erica L. Todd and Jason C. Todd; two brothers-in-law: Don Zacek and Bob Wacheldorf; and one nephew, Brian Johnson.

Marge's family would like to thank the director and staff at Whispering Creek Senior Living-Reflections Unit and Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The memory that i will always have is the times you would walk up the street and grab Randy and myself both one ear to take home after fighting between us. I know you are with Glenn now and with no pain. I just want to say that all us kids are doing fine and love and miss you dearly!
Daniel Todd
June 24, 2021
