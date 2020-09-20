Margaret 'Peggy' Beacom

Rockville, Md., formerly Sioux City

Margaret "Peggy" Mary Beacom, 67, of Rockville, Md., formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Rockville, surrounded by family.

A private family ceremony will take place in California. Stories and condolences can be sent to [email protected]

She was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Sioux City, Iowa, the eldest of four children. Peggy graduated from Heelan High School in 1970, and soon after moved to California, where she spent most of her life by her beloved ocean.

She worked as a dispatcher for the Arizona Department of Public Safety and later, California Highway Patrol, where she earned multiple commendations for her service. Peggy went on to earn certification as a Criminal Analyst contracting with the Department of Justice in California.

Peggy lived her life to the fullest in work and play. She was an avid reader, loved music, treasured family and had the quintessential ability to send the perfect card. Peggy had a heart that connected with others and kept those around her laughing even through the difficult times. She was blessed with life-long friendships and is dearly missed by family and friends. Her laughter, hugs and legendary wit will be remembered fondly. Merry Meet and Merry Part 'til Merry Meet Again, Sweet One.

Survivors include her brother, Steven F. Beacom of Le Mars, Iowa; sisters, Catherine M. (James) Kennedy of Rockville, and Susan A. (Mark) Bierer of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; she was a loving aunt to five nieces and nephews, Nicole (Beacom) Moreland and husband, Alex, Bonnie Kennedy, Jamey Kennedy, Ryan Bierer and Sean Bierer. (officially known by all as Best Aunt Ever).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley (Jolin) and Frances X. Beacom.