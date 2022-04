Our dear Margie,who was our mentor at work, helped us to understand mental illness and that we needed to be patient and respectful. My sympathy to your dear husband, Anne, Mark and Katie (would love to see you girls again) , plus the rest of the family. Sincerely Barb Vanvugt, the sioux county Dutchman.

Barb Vanvugt Coworker December 19, 2020