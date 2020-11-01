Margarette A. 'Maggie' Paul

Sioux City

Margarette A. "Maggie" Paul, 49, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at a local hospital after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Per her wishes, there will be no public services held. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Maggie was born on May 6, 1971, in Ipswich, England, to Bill and Rosalind (Horrell) Hansen. She graduated from West High School in Sioux City, and went on to attend WITCC, where she graduated with a degree in medical transcription. She worked in the medical transcription field for 20 years.

On May 11, 2007 she married David Paul in Elk Point, S.D.

Maggie was a wonderful person, and a caring mother and wife. She had a good sense of humor and a laid back attitude. She enjoyed collecting dragons, was an avid Raiders fan, and had a beloved Chihuahua, Pepe.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Paul; daughter, Brittany Godfrey; her parents; a sister, Beth Timblen (Shawn); and a nephew, Wyatt Timblen.