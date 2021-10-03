Margie Irene Jensen

Homer, Neb., and Lincoln, Neb.

Margie Irene Jensen, 91, of rural Homer and Lincoln, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with services at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at Wyuka Funeral Home 3600 "O" Street, Lincoln. Pastor Thomas Dummermuth will be officiating. Interment will follow in Wyuka Cemetery. A reception will be provided in Wyuka's Garden Room after burial. Online Condolences and full obituary may be viewed at www.wyuka.com for the family.

Memorials are to be directed to Willard Community Center at 1245 S. Folsom St., Lincoln, NE 68522.