Margo Kearnes

Winnebago, Neb.

Margo Kearnes, 46, of Winnebago continued her journey while being surrounded by family when she peacefully passed away suddenly from a brief illness on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Wake and Services will be held at the Ho-Chunk Center in Winnebago. The Funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday. She will be laid to rest at Winnebago Cemetery

Born Aug. 6, 1975, in Sioux City, she was the daughter of Steven Kearnes Sr. and Delores Rave. She's been with the love of her life Raul "Haga" Loera for 20 plus years.

Margo enjoyed time with her loved ones. She came from a big family and befriended anyone that came in her path. She was a devoted mother, a loving sister, auntie, and bingo partner of her husband Raul. She could tease with the best of them and loved to laugh. She liked adventures to the river and mushroom hunting. She was supportive of her children and proud of their accomplishments.

Margo is survived by her husband Raul "Haga" Loera; father Steven Kearnes Sr; mother Delores Rave; children, son Adonis Kearnes and his wife Marisela, daughter Ravyn Loera and her partner Lalo Gonzalez, son Raul Loera Jr. and his partner Evangeline Henry, daughter Maya Loera and her partner Daron Folstorm, son Angel Loera and his partner Kassie Phillips, son Seth Loera, son Estacio Loera, daughter Breezie Loera, and son Gabe Bassette Jr; her brothers Curtis Kearnes, Scott Kearnes, Ryan Free, Noah Kearnes, Derrick Littlebear; and sisters, Casey Kearnes, Trista LaPointe, Brandy Frenchman, and Morgan Redhorn all of Winnebago.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Erin Leah; three brothers, Steven Kearnes Jr, Faron Kearnes, and Kenny Kearnes; and her beloved uncle Aaron Rave.