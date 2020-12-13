Marguerite Ann Gilbert

Sioux City

Marguerite Ann Gilbert, 82, of Sioux City, passed to her maker on Dec. 11, 2020, at her home. Her three children and several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were by her bedside. She and Frank were in an auto accident en route to the Black Hills on Oct. 22.

Marge will be cremated and a celebration of life held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

She was born April 30, 1938, in Luverne, Iowa, the daughter of Arno and Marie (Miller) Ristau. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in June of 1956.

On March 18, 1957, Marge marred Franklin B. Gilbert at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sioux City. They were married while Frank was on leave from the U. S. Navy.

Marge attended Western Iowa Tech, Sioux City, and was an LPN at St. Joseph Hospital. Marge later worked for many years at Doctors Roberts, Kissel and Mitchell's Office until she retired.

Marge is survived by her husband, Frank of Sioux City; three children, Brent (Penni) of O'Neill, Neb., Brian (Catherine) of Sioux City, and Dana Jean Gilbert of Sergeant Bluff; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Janice Krieger (Don) of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Arno "Boots" Ristau and Merrill "Mick" Ristau.

Memorials may be directed to the Warming Shelter in Sioux City.