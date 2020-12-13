Menu
Marguerite Ann Gilbert
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Marguerite Ann Gilbert

Sioux City

Marguerite Ann Gilbert, 82, of Sioux City, passed to her maker on Dec. 11, 2020, at her home. Her three children and several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were by her bedside. She and Frank were in an auto accident en route to the Black Hills on Oct. 22.

Marge will be cremated and a celebration of life held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

She was born April 30, 1938, in Luverne, Iowa, the daughter of Arno and Marie (Miller) Ristau. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in June of 1956.

On March 18, 1957, Marge marred Franklin B. Gilbert at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sioux City. They were married while Frank was on leave from the U. S. Navy.

Marge attended Western Iowa Tech, Sioux City, and was an LPN at St. Joseph Hospital. Marge later worked for many years at Doctors Roberts, Kissel and Mitchell's Office until she retired.

Marge is survived by her husband, Frank of Sioux City; three children, Brent (Penni) of O'Neill, Neb., Brian (Catherine) of Sioux City, and Dana Jean Gilbert of Sergeant Bluff; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Janice Krieger (Don) of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Arno "Boots" Ristau and Merrill "Mick" Ristau.

Memorials may be directed to the Warming Shelter in Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
13 Entries
have fond memories of Marge and of the special times we spent together. God Bless
Jeanette A Clair
December 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great lady and a good friend. She will be missed.
Jeanette A Clair(Skaff)
December 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May her soul rest in the perfect peace of the Lord Jesus Christ. May the Lord comfort you all.
Florence & Eben
December 25, 2020
Praying for you all during this difficult time. We are sorry for your loss. Sending healing thoughts and peace and comfort.
Jeremy and Stephanie Schulz
December 19, 2020
We are so saddened to learn of Marge´s demise. She was a valued employee for many years as well as a dear friend. She will be greatly missed. Our condolences to her family.
John & Elizabeth Roberts
December 18, 2020
Frank, Brent, Brian and Dana. Marge leaving us behind will cause a hole in my life too. So many years. So many memories. My sympathy to all of you. Diane Graham.
Diane Graham
December 17, 2020
Frank and Family, Caring thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Jan & Bob Burg
December 16, 2020
We are saddened to learn of our dear Aunt Margie's passing but rejoice in the knowledge that she is now with our Lord and her family and friends who have preceded her in eternal life in heaven. Margie was an angel to us here on earth and will continue to guide us in our ways as we reflect on her love and legacy.
Ann Schmucker
December 16, 2020
Frank & family I am so sorry to hear about Marge! My thoughts & prayers are with you all!
Donna Kelley
December 15, 2020
Scott & I would like to express our deepest sympathies to you and your family for the loss of Marge.
Mary Uber
December 13, 2020
I am sad to hear of Marge´s passing. I liked her as my nurse at Dr. Robert´s. I also think she was a great neighbor. This is a tough time for your family now. I am sorry for your loss.
Martie Ebner
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of your family during these very difficult days. May God grant you peace.
Sarah Herwynen
December 13, 2020
Frank and family, mom and I are so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Marge on the funeral committee
Sharon Gauslow and Jan Deuhr
December 13, 2020
