Maribel Moreno

Whiting, Iowa

35, died Saturday, April 2, 2022. Maribel was 37 weeks pregnant with her daughter, Aidan Danielle Smith, and they passed together. Services: April 8 at 5 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Salix, Iowa. Visitation: following services until 8 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa. Livestream of service will be available at the funeral home's website.