Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maribel M. Smith
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Maribel M. Smith

Sioux City

Maribel M. Smith, 83, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Maribel was born the daughter of Walter and Wanda (Lee) Pence on Feb. 7, 1938, in rural Plymouth County. She graduated from East High School Class of '56. Maribel married Russell R. Smith on April 28, 1956.

She worked for Johnson Biscuit, Zenith, and Aerotek. After her retirement she worked at the Floyd Food & Fuel.

She enjoyed quilting, canning, baking, and visiting the Hardrock, but her grandchildren and attending their functions was most important. She also met once a month with the class of '56, had her Thursday coffee friends and enjoyed Greenville lunch trips.

Maribel is survived by her sons, Russell (Donna) Smith of Camdenton, Mo., Ron (Lea) Smith of Gilbert, Ariz., and Scott (Marlene) Smith of Sioux City; brother, Gary (Fran) Pence of North Sioux City; sister, Connie Kouris of Sioux City; grandchildren, Josh, Jeffrey, Wesley, and Austi; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aryanna, Bristol, and Paxtin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; brother, Clay; sister, Opal; brother-in-law, Harry; and son, Jeff.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church
IA
Jan
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I met Aunt Bridget through Drew Kouris and we instantly became friends. She was a wonderful person, funny to talk with and I will miss her.
Jerri Underwood
Family
January 7, 2022
I have remembered Russ, Bridge, and their sons for 55+ years and am so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful photo of her and glad to read that she was active. May precious memories help to heal your hearts.
Toni Smith
Family
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results