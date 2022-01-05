Maribel M. Smith

Sioux City

Maribel M. Smith, 83, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Maribel was born the daughter of Walter and Wanda (Lee) Pence on Feb. 7, 1938, in rural Plymouth County. She graduated from East High School Class of '56. Maribel married Russell R. Smith on April 28, 1956.

She worked for Johnson Biscuit, Zenith, and Aerotek. After her retirement she worked at the Floyd Food & Fuel.

She enjoyed quilting, canning, baking, and visiting the Hardrock, but her grandchildren and attending their functions was most important. She also met once a month with the class of '56, had her Thursday coffee friends and enjoyed Greenville lunch trips.

Maribel is survived by her sons, Russell (Donna) Smith of Camdenton, Mo., Ron (Lea) Smith of Gilbert, Ariz., and Scott (Marlene) Smith of Sioux City; brother, Gary (Fran) Pence of North Sioux City; sister, Connie Kouris of Sioux City; grandchildren, Josh, Jeffrey, Wesley, and Austi; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aryanna, Bristol, and Paxtin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; brother, Clay; sister, Opal; brother-in-law, Harry; and son, Jeff.