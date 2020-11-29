Marie Eidem

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Elk Point

Marie Eidem, 77, Sioux Falls, longtime Elk Point area educator and loving wife, mother and grandmother, died Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Private family funeral services will be held at Miller Westside Chapel in Sioux Falls, S.D., with interment at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Point.

Marie Sylvia Schotzko was born July 26, 1943, in Comfrey, Minn., to Arthur Schotzko and Hattie (Elg) Schotzko. She attended public school in Comfrey, then Augustana College in Sioux Falls, earning a BA in Elementary Education.

Marie worked in Racine, Wis., before marrying Craig Eidem in 1967 and making their home in Elk Point. Marie worked in the Akron, Elk Point and Vermillion school districts.

Marie was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Elk Point; serving as the church's organist and music director.

In retirement, Marie and Craig traveled. Her favorite spots were Myrtle Beach, S.D., and the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Grateful for her life and heartbroken at her passing is her cherished husband of 53 years, Craig; her children whom she adored; son, John Eidem of Harrisburg, Pa.; daughter, Anne Allen (Brian) of Sioux Falls; the six grandchildren she truly and deeply loved with all of her giving heart, Olivia, Jack, Elsie, Austin, Cameron and Benjamin; a sister, Myra Baune (Jim) of Marshall, Minn.; and a niece, Sarah Radermacher (Scott Bjork) of Marshall, and their son, Alex.

Making sure her family was cared for was always Marie's priority and her survivors will continue to live by her example. We love you.

