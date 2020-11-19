Marie Emilie Dahle

Sioux City

Marie Emilie Dahle, 88, of Sioux City passed away peacefully with family at her side Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Private family interment will be held in Sioux City with a full celebration of her life planned for Summer 2021. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Marie was born Aug. 28,1932, in St Paul, Minn., the daughter of Albert and Ethel (Buth) Zachow. She graduated with the class of 1950 from Wilson High School, St. Paul.

Marie was united in marriage to George Clifford Dahle in 1952 until his untimely passing in 1976. Marie worked for over 20 years with the Internal Medicine offices in Sioux City in the Medical Records department where she met her dear and closest friend Lorraine Bullock, who preceded Marie in death in 2012.

Marie was a long-term member of the TOPS/KOPS club in the 70s and 80s. She loved crossword puzzles, Yahtzee, reading and music, especially playing the piano for the grandchildren. Marie dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Growing up in Minnesota, she also enjoyed fishing and family time on Ox Lake as well as Minnesota Twins baseball and Viking football.

Marie is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Cindy) Dahle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Steven (Holland) Dahle of Forest Lake, Minn. and Sandra (Dave) Calvert of South Sioux City; seven grandchildren Jennifer (Kasey) Smith, Christopher (Sophie) Dahle, Jessica (Nick) Thies, Matthew (Mallory) Calvert, Justin (Emily) Calvert, Jameson Tudor and Ava Tudor; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Carolann Gooselaw of Grand Rapids, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and two brothers-in-law Douglas Gooselaw and Ronald Kerkow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connections Area Agency of Aging, 2301 Pierce St., Sioux City, IA 51104.