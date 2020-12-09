Marilee Rae Lynn

Sioux City

Marilee Rae Lynn, 67, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be held in March when the weather is, hopefully, more accommodating and people will be better able to travel.

Marilee was an active member of New Hope Community Church and the Sioux City Elks Club. Her nursing and business education served her well in life. She successfully ran two businesses in the past.

Her current passions included spending time with friends and family, and giving back to her community as well as others by her involvement on mission trips.

Her loving heart and cheerful personality will be missed by all who knew her. For now, all who knew her, please simply hold on to the happy memories that this wonderful woman has brought to your life.

She is survived by her daughter, Danielle; her grandchildren, Ava, Hanah, and Eric; and her two brothers, Chuck (Jan) Robinson, and Doug (Teri) Ping.

Marilee was preceded in death by both of her parents, George and Margaret Ping; and her siblings, Ronnie, Rodney, and Peggy.