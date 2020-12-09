Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilee Rae Lynn
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Marilee Rae Lynn

Sioux City

Marilee Rae Lynn, 67, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be held in March when the weather is, hopefully, more accommodating and people will be better able to travel.

Marilee was an active member of New Hope Community Church and the Sioux City Elks Club. Her nursing and business education served her well in life. She successfully ran two businesses in the past.

Her current passions included spending time with friends and family, and giving back to her community as well as others by her involvement on mission trips.

Her loving heart and cheerful personality will be missed by all who knew her. For now, all who knew her, please simply hold on to the happy memories that this wonderful woman has brought to your life.

She is survived by her daughter, Danielle; her grandchildren, Ava, Hanah, and Eric; and her two brothers, Chuck (Jan) Robinson, and Doug (Teri) Ping.

Marilee was preceded in death by both of her parents, George and Margaret Ping; and her siblings, Ronnie, Rodney, and Peggy.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Marilee was a dear friend who shared joy and generosity with everyone she was around. I love her now and forever.
Rose Hobbs
December 21, 2020
Deepest condolences as you grieve Marilee's passing. She was a very dear friend of mine and I, too, grieve the loss. I will always remember her friendly smile and her laugh that always made me laugh with her. Celebrate her life and always remember that "the rose still grows beyond the wall". Rest in peace, dear friend. I'll be seeing you on the other side of "the wall".
Mary Ellen Wheat
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results