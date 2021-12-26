Marilyn Dermit

Sioux City

It is with great sadness that we share the news that Marilyn Norton Dermit passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Christmas Eve, with her family by her side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery with luncheon afterwards. Visitation will be today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel and family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. with prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Marilyn was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to George Robert Norton II and Ferne (Zandstra) Norton in Sioux City. She was the third oldest out of her four siblings Janice, George Robert III, and Jon Norton. She was a 1954 Central High School graduate and worked at Younkers and Bell phone company. She also attended WITCC for Accounting.

Marilyn was united in marriage to William (Bill) Dermit in March 1954. They made their home in Sioux City and were blessed with four children, Sammy, Mark, Robert and Susie.

Marilyn loved her children and grandchildren very much - so proud of them. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending activities for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching a good ball game, hockey game, taking them for ice cream, the museum, swimming, the park, ice skating, spending time in the kitchen, baking, dancing, looking at her beautiful flowers, attending church and Bible study class. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

She was known for her love of God and showed His love to everyone she knew. She often spread kindness in volunteering with Women Aware and teaching Sunday school for years. She also enjoyed her written submissions to the Sioux City Journal "Letters to The Editor."

Mom always taught us to face life challenges with resolve and good humor. To love deeply, purely, and unapologetically. She taught us to be grateful, humble, happy, and kind.

She will be forever missed. She is happy to enter God's Heavenly Home to see her beloved son Sammy, husband Bill, Grams Florine, Sandy Derby, and family and friends who passed before her. For those who may not know, Sammy Dermit had lost his battle to leukemia at age six. Our mother was forever heartbroken; it gives us great comfort to know that Sammy and Mom are reunited once again.

She is survived by her children Mark (Mary) Dermit, Robert Dermit (Yourna Rose), and Susie Dermit Pinney; grandchildren Ryan (Bayley) Pinney of Overland Park, Kan., Michael Pinney, Laura McCaughey, Seth Pinney (Jamie Wingert) of Homer, Neb., Alex Pinney of Minneapolis, Minn., Jon Dermit (Trisha Gill), Lauryn Dermit (Jason Newton), Taylor Dermit, (Bailey Christenson), Brittney Dermit of Denver, Colorado; great-grandchildren Brody, Gianna (Gia), Maxx, Rory Grace, Ely Pinney, Gracie Dermit, Dillon, Alexis, Natalie, Breanna, Isabelle Gilardo; siblings Janice Johnson of Madison, Wis., Jackie Derby Wyatt of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; sister-in-law Maureen Norton of Sioux City; nieces and nephews Carol Johnson, KK Johnson, Nancy Johnson-Tourtouropoulos, Kathy Callahan, Sandy Johnson, George Norton IV and Tracy Breske, Mike and Shelly Norton, and Jim Norton.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son Sammy; parents; brothers George Robert iii and Jon Norton; brother-in-law Jim Johnson; sister-in-law Dode Norton; nephews Jimmy Johnson, Tom Norton, and Mike Norton.

Pallbearers will be Mark Dermit, Robert Dermit, Ryan Pinney, Michael Pinney, Seth Pinney, Alex Pinney, Jon Dermit, Lauryn, Taylor, and Brittney Dermit. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Carlson, Bill Seifert, Johnny Jr. Derby, Fred Anderson, Steve Gengler, and Ray Derby.

Until we meet again, Mom, know we are forever grateful for you as our mom.