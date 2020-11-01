Marilyn Jean (Sweeney) Wallen

Sioux City

Marilyn Jean (Sweeney) Wallen, 96, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after several years of living with Alzheimer's disease. Covid-19 took her to her final rest.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a vigil at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn was born in 1923, the oldest of three daughters, to John and Carrie Sweeney, who both preceded her in death. In 1941, she met and married Dick Wallen. Together they raised 12 children and operated the Wallen Stables and Riding School for over 55 years. Marilyn kept the books, cooked, and cared for dozens of boarding students as if they were her own. She was the heart of the operation.

When time permitted, Marilyn rode and showed a few horses, her favorite being Peacock's Shadow, a Tennessee walking horse. For 55 years, she co-hosted horse shows at the Wallen Stables. As a Shriner's wife, she enjoyed traveling, especially her trip to Vienna, where she danced with Dick to "The Blue Danube Waltz" while floating down the Danube River.

One of Marilyn's greatest loves was her church, Blessed Sacrament. After raising her children, she sang in the church choir. She was a volunteer at church, and served funeral luncheons. Marilyn also spent a few years as a senior companion. She really loved helping others.

Marilyn is survived by eight children, Linda, Rick, John, Debbie, Robb, James, Jeanne, and Brent; eight grandchildren, Kristi, Michael, Matthew, Becky, Nick, Carrie, Alex, and Austen; several great-grandchildren; and her sister, Bobbette Kaprilian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; four of her children, Kathy, Randy, Monty, and Jody; and her younger sister, Norma Traum Damme.

Memorials may be made in Marilyn's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the Sioux City Senior Citizens Center.