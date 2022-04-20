Marilyn Joan Kilberg

Niceville, Fla., formerly Sioux City

Marilyn Joan Kilberg, 86 of Niceville and formerly of Sioux City passed away in the loving arms of her family, Sunday morning, March 27, 2022.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, at Heritage Gardens Cemetery in Niceville. Remembrance and Celebration of Marilyn and Bill's lives will be in Sioux City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1132 Larsen Road.

Marilyn was born April 9, 1935, in Coleridge, Neb., the daughter of Chester Jensen and Nina (Kinkaid) Jensen. She was the youngest of six children and was fondly known to family and friends as "Babe." She graduated from Coleridge High School in 1952. Following graduation, she began her career as a telephone switchboard operator in Lincoln, Neb. In 1955 she moved to Sioux City to further her career at Northwestern Bell. During her years with the Bell System, she served in various administrative roles as she progressed through her career. She retired in 1985 from U.S. West (formerly Northwestern Bell). During her time with Northwestern Bell, she served on the Telco Credit Union Board of Directors from 1976 to 1979.

Marilyn was known for her beautiful smile, her fun sense of humor, and her positive personality. She enjoyed writing poetry, loved reading books, playing a good competitive card game, and dancing with Bill. Marilyn met the love of her life and married Bill in October 1955. They shared 64 wonderful years of a profoundly deep friendship and love of each other and enjoyed many travel adventures together. In 1989, they retired to Florida to enjoy the warmer weather and be near family and friends. Marilyn adored her four children and granddaughter. She found joy in participating, watching and supporting their many activities and careers.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kris (Bob) Vogt of Sioux City, Karen (Jack) Seabrooke of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kellie Jo Kilberg of Niceville; one son, Charles Kilberg of Niceville; one granddaughter, Tori (Zach) Seabrooke Curtis of Jacksonville; sisters-in-law, Betty Jensen of Silver Spring, Md., Joan Patrick of Denver, Colo., and Cheryl Kilberg of South Sioux City; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Sandy) Kilberg of Sioux City, and Michael (Patti) Kilberg of Gainesville, Fla.; and many nephews and nieces.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bill" Kilberg; parents, Chester and Nina Jensen; sisters, Norma Sterling and Phyllis Jenness; brothers, Dean Jensen, Dallas Jensen, and Gerald Jensen; and other relatives.

The family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support through the loss of this extraordinary woman. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Alaque Animal Refuge, Inc., 155 Dugas Way, Freeport, FL 32439. https://www.alaque.org.