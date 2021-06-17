Menu
Marion Leroy Pinney
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Marion Leroy Pinney

Sioux City

Marion Leroy Pinney, 82, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marion was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Sioux City, the son of Marion Lee and Lydia Eveline (Deaton) Pinney. He attended Central High School and at the age of 17, Marion enlisted in the United States Navy. After serving six years, Marion was honorably discharged. Marion married Marlene Loutsch on April 27, 1960, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. To this union, five children were born.

Marion began his career in construction in 1960, when he went to work for Larry Book Construction and worked until 1980, when he became self-employed, owning and operating Pinney Construction until retiring in 1994. Marion was an avid sports fan, especially football, and enjoyed watching all sports, coaching his children in softball, and attending his kids' and grandkids' events. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family whether it was while camping or water sports. Marion enjoyed bowling in his younger years and was a member of a local league. He was also a member of the Bricklayers Local #5.

He is survived by his wife Marlene of Sioux City; children Kathy Pinney (Dan Sturges) of Sioux City, Vicky Pinney (Robert Higgins) of Sioux City, Lonnie (Maribeth) Pinney of Hinton, Iowa, and Randy (Michele) Pinney of Laurens, Iowa; 11 grandchildren Brandon Sturges (Amber Callahan), Mickey (Renee) Sturges, Amy Sturges, Chantel Pinney, Duane Pinney (Janet Rodriguez), Codey (Sabrina) Dvorkin, Kamber (Isaac) Wodtke, Heather (Clinton) Baker, Holly Pinney (Eric Koob), Austin Pinney (Hailey Fansega), and Kaitlyn Pinney (Rich Michaelson); 12 great-grandchildren; and three brothers Richard, Ronnie, and Dennis Pinney.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents; sister Maxine Bell; son Roger Leroy Pinney; granddaughter Brittany Leigh Pinney; and a grandson Randy Christopher Pinney.

To celebrate Marion's life and love of sports, everyone is welcome to wear their favorite sport's team or jersey to the visitation and funeral.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
1405 1st Ave., South, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marion & my Father knew each other for many years, & I am sorry for your loss. My Dad was Earl Counter & went by Chooch. We lost him last month on the second of May. Just know there up there in Heaven with those big smiles looking down upon us!!!! Randy, Love you Bro!!!!
Tony Counter
Friend
June 20, 2021
May the lord Jesus Christ be with you in all your travels! Follow him and the rest will understand more of your passing on to the other side!
Dan Risner
Friend
June 17, 2021
I'm sorry to hear this.He will be missed,He had the most bonded family I've ever known. My prayers are with the family an the ones that loved an cared for him.Kathy sending hugs to you.
Lorrie Jeffords
Family
June 17, 2021
Kathy and family I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one
Barbara Treglia
June 17, 2021
