Marion Leroy Pinney

Sioux City

Marion Leroy Pinney, 82, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marion was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Sioux City, the son of Marion Lee and Lydia Eveline (Deaton) Pinney. He attended Central High School and at the age of 17, Marion enlisted in the United States Navy. After serving six years, Marion was honorably discharged. Marion married Marlene Loutsch on April 27, 1960, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. To this union, five children were born.

Marion began his career in construction in 1960, when he went to work for Larry Book Construction and worked until 1980, when he became self-employed, owning and operating Pinney Construction until retiring in 1994. Marion was an avid sports fan, especially football, and enjoyed watching all sports, coaching his children in softball, and attending his kids' and grandkids' events. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family whether it was while camping or water sports. Marion enjoyed bowling in his younger years and was a member of a local league. He was also a member of the Bricklayers Local #5.

He is survived by his wife Marlene of Sioux City; children Kathy Pinney (Dan Sturges) of Sioux City, Vicky Pinney (Robert Higgins) of Sioux City, Lonnie (Maribeth) Pinney of Hinton, Iowa, and Randy (Michele) Pinney of Laurens, Iowa; 11 grandchildren Brandon Sturges (Amber Callahan), Mickey (Renee) Sturges, Amy Sturges, Chantel Pinney, Duane Pinney (Janet Rodriguez), Codey (Sabrina) Dvorkin, Kamber (Isaac) Wodtke, Heather (Clinton) Baker, Holly Pinney (Eric Koob), Austin Pinney (Hailey Fansega), and Kaitlyn Pinney (Rich Michaelson); 12 great-grandchildren; and three brothers Richard, Ronnie, and Dennis Pinney.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents; sister Maxine Bell; son Roger Leroy Pinney; granddaughter Brittany Leigh Pinney; and a grandson Randy Christopher Pinney.

To celebrate Marion's life and love of sports, everyone is welcome to wear their favorite sport's team or jersey to the visitation and funeral.