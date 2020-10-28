Marjorie L. Beckwith

Sioux City

Marjorie LaRaine (Williams) Beckwith, 90, of Sioux City, was called home by our Lord Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Per family request, due to COVID-19, masks will be required.

Marge was born on Aug. 27, 1930, in Sheridan, Wyo., the daughter of William and Goldie Williams. She was raised in Montana on a ranch in the summer and small town in the winter for school. In her heart, Marge was always a Montana girl.

She met Francis "Frank" Beckwith in Monterey, Calif. and they were married on June 22, 1951. The first child, a son Francis "Scott" was born in California and a daughter, Charlene was born in New London, Conn.

Marge was an avid reader, while listening to her music. She enjoyed gardening and watching birds. Later, Marge enjoyed gambling. The closest to her heart was her family, which she loved dearly and her God. Marge said, "No matter where you look, you see our Lord."

Survivors include two children, Scott (Carrie) Beckwith and Charlene (Mike) Jorgensen, both of Sioux City; grandsons, Chris (Jennifer) Jorgensen of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Adam (Dawn) Beckwith of Sioux City; great-grandchildren, Austin and Carter Jorgensen, and Zephyr and Morrison Beckwith; two sisters, Ethel Finley and Shirley Schenderline; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Beckwith; three children; her parents; brothers, Bill and Everett Williams; and sister, Audrey Nash.