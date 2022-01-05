Marjorie F. Lux

Laurel, Neb.

Marjorie F. Lux, 95, of Laurel went to meet her maker on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Marjorie requested her body to be donated to science and research at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. A memorial service will be held at a later date following her use at USD. Her cremated remains will be buried at the Ionia Cemetery in Newcastle, Neb., next to her husband Lawrence. Arrangements are with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Marjorie Frances was born on Dec. 20, 1926, to Albert Ruben and Olive V. (Hayward) Linn in the Linn family home in Cedar Country, Neb. She grew up here and attended country school until the 8th grade. She then graduated from Laurel High School in 1944. Marjorie worked as a secretary in Laurel for the city and later in Sioux City as a secretary in the Badgerow Building. She married Lawrence Henry Lux on Nov. 26, 1947, at St. Mary's Church in Oto, Iowa. Marj and Lawrence lived at Mapleton, Iowa, for five years where they farmed and raised livestock. They then moved back to Dixon County, Neb., on three different farms for a number of years. Marj and Lawrence raised six children, Janet, Diane, Rich, Alice, Donnie, and Susan.

In 1974 Marj fulfilled her dream of living in the Big Woods, and they moved to Sebeka, Minn. They lived here for 20 years, loving every moment of it. Because of Lawrence's health problems they moved back to Laurel in 1994. Marj was a social butterfly and enjoyed visiting with the Amish and attended many Amish Quilt sales. She would work and show her quilted items at these sales. Marj enjoyed visiting with the many neighbors and friends they made while in Minnesota. She also loved all the company and relatives that would come and stay with them. The upstairs of the garage was turned into a Bunkhouse full of beds that the guests slept in while there. A lot of guests enjoyed good times spent in the Bunkhouse.

Marj worked on family history for 50 plus years. Most of her vacations were planned around meeting people and relatives to get more family history. Her best trip was the summer of 1976 when Lawrence and son Donnie got jobs working in Alaska on military barracks. They stayed there for the entire summer, and Marj and another lady cooked for the crew.

Marj loved collecting dolls, dancing, doing crafts, cooking on her wood stove, collecting antiques, sewing, walking in the woods, going to the woods to pick out a Christmas tree, looking for agates, taking care of her large gardens and flower beds. She always kept a pan of water outside for anything that might need a drink. She kept her lawn and yard in tip top shape. She loved watching and feeding the birds and chipmunks, her spoiled rotten dogs and 21-year-old cat. She loved visiting and entertaining the many neighbors and friends. Her number one thing to do was working on her many quilts and wall hangings.

Marj is survived by her two daughters, Diane Sullivan of Allen, Neb., and Alice (Mark) Roeber of Allen; a son Rich Lux of Dixon, Neb.; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother James (Marietta) Linn of Laurel; brother-in-law Darrell Lux of Sioux City; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Lux of Sioux City, and Mary (Marlyn) Stewart of South Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lawrence; in-laws Andrew and Alta Lux; son Donnie Lux; two daughters Susan Fandrich, and Janet Roeber; son-in-law George Sullivan; great-grandson Malik Rucker; three sisters-in-law Carol Lux, Clara Winn, JoAnn Lux; and three brothers-in-law Chris Koch, Edmund Lux, and Jerome Winn.

She will be missed dearly by family and friends.