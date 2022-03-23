Mark Allen Britcher

Sioux City

Mark Allen Britcher, 64, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at a local hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church with Father David Hemann as Celebrant. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mark was born on Jan. 26, 1958, in Riverside, Calif., to Billy A. and Audrey (Christien) Britcher. He attended grade school and high school in eastern Iowa. Mark served in the United States Marine Corps from 1975 until 1981. Following his honorable discharge, Mark resided in Florida for a few years and was in Atlanta in the early 1990s and lived there for 15 years. He married Cherie Hartkopp in 1995 and to this union, his daughter McKenzie was born. Mark moved back to Iowa around 2005.

Mark spent most of his life as an over-the-road truck driver. He worked for UPS when he lived in Atlanta. Before he retired in early 2019, Mark was owner/operator of Britcher Truck Line.

Mark was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where he was proud to be initiated into the Catholic Faith in August of 2020. He enjoyed attending activities of grandkids, working in the yard, riding motorcycles, and any family activity that came along. Mark had a loyal, caring heart that was evident in his daily life. He was a loving dad to McKenzie. He loved to meet new people and talk about life. Mark was devoted to his fiancée Traci, and they had eight wonderful years together. He will be deeply missed and we honor his memory and courage in fighting the good fight to the end.

Mark is survived by his daughter McKenzie of Dallas, Ga.; fiancée Traci Bornholtz of Sioux City (and her family); six sisters; and four brothers.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, and one sister.