Mark "Spanky" Charbonneau
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Mark 'Spanky' Charbonneau

North Sioux City

Mark "Spanky" Charbonneau, 55, of North Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

In remembering Mark Allen Charbonneau, a few thoughts come to mind. His unwavering loyalty to his wife, Brenda, his entire family, his remarkable friends, the damn Minnesota Vikings, a colorful dialect, his gravelly laugh, his large demeanor that accompanied a tender heart and his deep appreciation for a light hearted prank.

That's the stuff you would learn after five minutes of knowing him. The juicy center was his ability to share a sincere connection with those he loved. A relationship with Mark never felt passive. He was engaged and used a unique brand of communication. Not just crude humor (although he will be remembered for that too), but a full palette of emotions and a willingness to bring ALL of himself to every relationship, every exchange and every moment.

For that reason, if you want to remember Mark, you're better off finding the people that you love, clutching them with the force of a grizzly bear and reminding them what they mean to you with unapologetic emotion. Black ink and recycled paper are perhaps best suited to deliver a thought. Mark's defining characteristic was his ability to make you feel. Remembering Mark requires rare ingredients more befitting of the man himself – a connection with someone you love, a willingness to show that love and maybe a Bud light.

Mark was born in Sioux City, the proud son of Ed and Rose (Peck) Charbonneau on June 15, 1966. He grew up in Riverside where he would make lifelong friends that he genuinely cherished. He went to Heaven on Sept. 4, 2021, unsurprisingly surrounded by his devoted family and special friends.

He is survived by his best friend and wife Brenda; brother Michael Charbonneau and special friend Leota of Alcester, S.D.; sister Missy Welty (Kevin) Sioux City; brother-in-law Roger Nyreen of Alcester; nieces Heather, Amanda, Elizabeth, and Abby Welty all of Sioux City; Emily Charbonneau of Leavenworth, Kan.; nephew Daniel Nyreen of Beresford, S.D., and Jeff Bailey of Leavenworth; several great-nieces and -nephews he adored; mother-in-law Betty Barnett of North Sioux City; sisters-in-law Barb Larimer and her sons William and Sam of Sergeant Bluff, Brannan (Nick) Lampe and their children Eryn and Brady of Omaha, Neb., Beth Bodlak and her children Bailie, Blake and Ben of Ponca, Neb., and Brook (Josh) Peck and their children Delaney and Finnigan of Sioux City; and his very special cousin and friend James Tripp (Missy) and their children Zach, JT, and Ethan of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Rose Charbonneau; and sister Mary Nyreen.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave , Sioux City, IA
Sep
12
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave , Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jan Hubert Lambing
Friend
September 12, 2021
My fondest memories of you all include that wonderful laugh of yours. I´ll never forget the day Marlin Hoffman decided we had to many Marks at Siouxland Sand & Gravel. He pointed at you & said " Spanky, it fits & you know it". You got a real serious look on your face the broke out with that great laugh & said "That works" . Loved working with you & so sad we lost contact. Don´t recall anybody not liking you almost immediately. I´m so sorry your life was cut short & I know I´m a better person for knowing you. Fly high Spanky.... Tell Marlin hi....
Amanda Forth-Scott
Friend
September 9, 2021
