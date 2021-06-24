Mark James Fegenbush

Whiting, Iowa

Mark James Fegenbush, 72, of Whiting passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at a local hospital, surrounded by his family.

Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C., in Whiting with Jeff Thelander officiating. Burial will follow in the Whiting City Cemetery in Whiting. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa, with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service of Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com

Mark James Fegenbush was born in Onawa on March 5, 1949, the son of Jules and Phyllis (Miller) Fegenbush. Mark was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He graduated from Whiting High School in 1967.

Mark married Bonnie Kuhl at St. John's Catholic Church in Onawa on May 20, 1983. Mark always reminded Bonnie he was "the love of her life and the light of her day." Mark and Bonnie were happily married for 38 years. They were blessed with a son TJ and three children, Matthew, Scott, and Beth, from Mark's previous marriage.

Mark was a local farmer and a regional semi driver. After Mark retired, he enjoyed hauling grain for local farmers. His favorite spring and fall activity was farming with his son, Scott.

Mark loved camping, hosting 4th of July celebrations, caring for his lawn, and was happiest when he was with his family. Mark was known for his quick jokes, big laughs, and leaving everyone feeling just a bit happier.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Whiting; children, Matthew (Amy) of Sioux City, Scott (Cheri) of Adel, Iowa, Beth (Bart) of Blair, Neb., and TJ of Omaha, Neb.; eight grandchildren; sisters, Beck (Randy) Hunt, Pat (Dennis) Smith; brothers, Chris (Deb) Fegenbush, and Denny Fegenbush; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pat and Joe Sautter, Paul and Sandy Kuhl, Linda Milliken, and Linda Kuhl; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jules and Phyllis (Miller) Fegenbush; sister, Julie; parents-in-law, Bill and Frances Kuhl; and brother-in-law, Perry Kuhl.