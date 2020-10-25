Mark Luther Andersen

Sioux City

Mark Luther Andersen, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Oct. 22, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mark was born on Dec. 24, 1948, in Sioux City, to Leonard and Charlotte (Ritland) Andersen. He graduated from East High School, Augustana University and Drake University Law School.

Mark served as a trust officer and bank attorney in Iowa and Nebraska. He enjoyed spending time with his family and volunteering with Boy Scouts, church activities, Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp and the Republican Party.

He was united in marriage to Denise DeMeulenaere on Aug. 3, 1974, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Denise DeMeulenaere Andersen; children, Daniel (Lisa) Andersen, Shelley (Justin) Kortuem, Nicholas (Latricia) Andersen, Timothy Andersen and Patrick Andersen; grandchildren, Peter, Abigail, Grace, Thomas, Matthew, John and Luke Andersen, Teresa Kortuem, and Gregory and Hannah Andersen; siblings, Paul (Jeanne) Andersen and Charlene Olsson; brother-in-law, Fred Schneider; and nieces and nephews.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Karen Schneider and David Andersen; brother-in-law, Kurt Olsson; and niece, Karina Carter.

Memorial donations may be made to the family or to Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp.