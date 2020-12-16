Harry and Anita I am so sorry to hear about your sons passing I can´t imagine how hard it is to lose a son or child. It was hard to loss Merlyn even knowing he wouldn´t want to live with dementia. Hug´s to you both. Wanda
Wanda Ingalls
December 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family.Prayers .He was amazing person will be deeply missed
Robbie Dirks
December 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the loss of your son. Praying for your family.
Barb Volkert
December 18, 2020
It is going to be hard not being able to go see my brother mark he was amazing person my prayers go out to his mom and dad and to his to beautiful daughters and to handsome son he will be missed dearly
Wendy thompson
December 17, 2020
I have no words that describe the loss. Gone too soon! May your spirit R.I.P. my brother.
Robin Buddi
December 17, 2020
Kendra Taylor
December 16, 2020
We are so saddened by the death of Mark, he will surely be missed by many. Prayers, peace, understanding and love to his parents Harry and Anita, also to his siblings. Our love goes out to you.