Mark Munday

Louisville, Ky., formerly Le Mars, Iowa

Mark Munday, 61, of Louisville, formerly of Le Mars, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020.

Due to COVID, memorial details are pending.

Mark was born in Sioux City on Oct. 8, 1959, the day the Dodgers won the World Series. He attended Boyden-Hull Elementary and Middle-School and Boyden-Hull High School for three years. Mark attended his senior year at Le Mars Community High School, where he graduated. He attended Augustana University and Westmar College, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree. Mark attended Palmer School of Chiropractic, where he graduated and started his career in Louisville as a chiropractor which was his passion. He adjusted his patients up to the week prior to his death.

Mark's children and grandchildren meant the world to him. Mark was a fan of the Dodgers, Iowa Hawkeyes and other sports teams throughout his life. Mark lived his life to the fullest, even though it was cut short when he lost his battle with cancer.

Mark is survived by his mother, Catharine Munday of Le Mars; his sister, Ruth Munday of Huntington Beach, Calif.; his ex-wife, Kim Stinton formerly of Le Mars and currently Louisville; his four children, Mikaela Munday, Gage Munday, Taylor Munday and Tanner Munday, all from Louisville; and his two granddaughters, Maleena Munday and Brynlee Gubert of Louisville.

In addition to both sets of grandparents, Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jim Munday.

Donations can be made in Mark's name to Hospice of Siouxland and Hosparus Healthnpatient Care Center (HICC) of Louisville.