Mark Nielsen

Battle Creek, Iowa

Mark Nielsen, 69, of Battle Creek, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 5, 2020, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek, with Rev. Kevin J. Freese officiating. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

Mark Christian Nielsen, son of Jens "Chris" and Harriett (Zediker) Nielsen was born on May 18, 1951, in Ida Grove, Iowa. He attended school in Battle Creek and at Castana, Iowa, and graduated with the class of 1970 from Maple Valley High School in Mapleton, Iowa.

Mark loved sports, from Little League T-Ball to pro basketball and every level in between, it didn't matter as long as there was a game. He attended hundreds of sporting events, if he wanted to go to a game someone always found a way to get him there. Mark had a unique memory, if he was interested with the topic in question he could give you names, places, dates, scores or whatever else might need remembering.

He is survived by his brother Terry and wife Becky; niece Jenna (Alex Mether); nephew Craig; and great-niece Aven Mether.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts; and uncles.

His family is forever grateful for the kindness shown and the care given to him by everyone at Willow Dale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his name to the Battle Creek Fire Department, P.O. Box 128, Battle Creek, Iowa 51006.