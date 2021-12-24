Menu
Mark Reed
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Senior Officer Mark Reed

Le Mars, Iowa

Senior Officer Mark Reed (905, 75-26R), 56, of Le Mars passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Le Mars surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Service will be 5 p.m. Monday at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Metten will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be anytime after 2 p.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Mark James Reed was born June 2, 1965 in Spencer, Iowa, the son of James and Luella (Kracht) Reed. He attended school in Spencer and graduated from Spencer High School in 1983. Following high school, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City where he graduated with his degree in police science.

Following college, he began working as a deputy for the Lyon County, Iowa, Sheriff's Department. In February of 1988, he began his 32-year career as an officer for the Le Mars Police Department.

Mark was united in marriage to Susan Mercer Kelly on May 26, 1990, in Homer, Neb.

Senior Officer Reed served as a K-9 handler for the Le Mars Police Department for the past 20 years. Mark also worked part-time for Akron Police Department. He served as their interim police chief on several occasions. Senior Officer Reed retired from the Le Mars Police Department on June 30, 2020. He then became a full-time officer for the Akron Police Department until retiring in June of 2021 due to his health.

Senior Officer Reed was a member of the Peace Officers Association, Plymouth County K-9 Association, and the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA). He was known by many of his colleagues as "Dog Man." He was a Certified Regional Trainer for the USPCA. He mentored many K-9 handlers and helped train many police K-9s in Plymouth County, Woodbury County, and the City of Sioux City. He will be remembered for his wit and all the stories he could tell. Away from work, Mark enjoyed fishing and spending time at Oakwood Lake in South Dakota. He loved the time spent with family. He took great pride in watching his children and grandchildren participate in their activities.

He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Sue of Le Mars; his mother, Luella Reed of Spencer; children, Curtis (Hani) Kelly of Eden Prairie, Minn., Stephanie (T.J.) Buhman of Le Mars, Brooke (Matthew) Elliott of Pasco, Wash., and Zach Reed of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Cameron Buhman, Aly Buhman, Sophie Buhman, Sy Eaton, Keenan Carrasaco, Shuaib Kelly, Jamilah Kelly, Adam Kelly, Noah Kelly, and Talib Kelly; siblings, Don (Gay) Reed of Mantorville, Minn., Roger (Cheri) Reed of Pierre, S.D., Aaron (Laurie) Reed of Raleigh, N.C., and Beth (Brian) Stember of Farmington, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his father, James Reed; and his father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Darlene Mercer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mark's name to the Plymouth County K-9 Association.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
ReJoice! Community Church
Le Mars, IA
Dec
27
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
ReJoice! Community Church
Le Mars, IA
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Continued prayers to Mark's wonderful family, he will be missed. God Bless
LISA PAGELER
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Mark was a great man. While we lost track of each other after high school, we were brought together recently because of cancer. I hoped he would have had more time with his loved ones - but he took every day in stride and made the most of the time he had. While gone, we take comfort in this fact: We are immortal until we have completed the task God put us here to complete. I am sure when we see him again, we will understand what his task was and how God used Mark to fulfill his promises.
Ed Toebes
Friend
December 27, 2021
No words Sue, just sending love to you and your family. In texas until mid Jan. Otherwise would be there for that hug.. :) loves
Debra McPherson
Friend
December 26, 2021
Sue - so sorry to hear of the loss of your spouse. Your family will be in my prayers & may you find peace in the Lord above.
Sue Miller
Coworker
December 26, 2021
Suzie -- I am sorry to hear of your husband's passing.
Frances Day
Family
December 23, 2021
Stephanie and your family-I am sorry to hear of your dads death. He was such an outstanding peace officer.. The K-9s are good officers and it takes a special person to train them. It has been a number of years since I lived in Le Mars, but I do remember him at various activities at school and always felt like we were protected by having him there. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Margaret Fett ( April Fetts mom)
Margaret Fett
Acquaintance
December 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I hold fond memories of Mark on and off duty!
Steve VanOtterloo
December 23, 2021
Mark will be sorely missed. Our sincere sympathy to his whole family! A $50 memorial had been sent to Samaritan's Purse in his memory.
Dave and Miriam Hector
December 22, 2021
On behalf of the Siouxland Spouses Behind the Shield, we are deeply sorry about the loss of Mark. We are sending our love and sympathy during this difficult time.
Siouxland Spouses Behind the Shield
December 21, 2021
sorry to hear about your loss
LOREN PAGELER
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear. He was one of us old guys on the force. Always had your back. Truly missed, but will never be forgotten. Prayers to family.
Jary Vermeys
December 20, 2021
