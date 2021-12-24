Senior Officer Mark Reed

Le Mars, Iowa

Senior Officer Mark Reed (905, 75-26R), 56, of Le Mars passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Le Mars surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Service will be 5 p.m. Monday at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Metten will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be anytime after 2 p.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Mark James Reed was born June 2, 1965 in Spencer, Iowa, the son of James and Luella (Kracht) Reed. He attended school in Spencer and graduated from Spencer High School in 1983. Following high school, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City where he graduated with his degree in police science.

Following college, he began working as a deputy for the Lyon County, Iowa, Sheriff's Department. In February of 1988, he began his 32-year career as an officer for the Le Mars Police Department.

Mark was united in marriage to Susan Mercer Kelly on May 26, 1990, in Homer, Neb.

Senior Officer Reed served as a K-9 handler for the Le Mars Police Department for the past 20 years. Mark also worked part-time for Akron Police Department. He served as their interim police chief on several occasions. Senior Officer Reed retired from the Le Mars Police Department on June 30, 2020. He then became a full-time officer for the Akron Police Department until retiring in June of 2021 due to his health.

Senior Officer Reed was a member of the Peace Officers Association, Plymouth County K-9 Association, and the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA). He was known by many of his colleagues as "Dog Man." He was a Certified Regional Trainer for the USPCA. He mentored many K-9 handlers and helped train many police K-9s in Plymouth County, Woodbury County, and the City of Sioux City. He will be remembered for his wit and all the stories he could tell. Away from work, Mark enjoyed fishing and spending time at Oakwood Lake in South Dakota. He loved the time spent with family. He took great pride in watching his children and grandchildren participate in their activities.

He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Sue of Le Mars; his mother, Luella Reed of Spencer; children, Curtis (Hani) Kelly of Eden Prairie, Minn., Stephanie (T.J.) Buhman of Le Mars, Brooke (Matthew) Elliott of Pasco, Wash., and Zach Reed of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Cameron Buhman, Aly Buhman, Sophie Buhman, Sy Eaton, Keenan Carrasaco, Shuaib Kelly, Jamilah Kelly, Adam Kelly, Noah Kelly, and Talib Kelly; siblings, Don (Gay) Reed of Mantorville, Minn., Roger (Cheri) Reed of Pierre, S.D., Aaron (Laurie) Reed of Raleigh, N.C., and Beth (Brian) Stember of Farmington, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his father, James Reed; and his father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Darlene Mercer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mark's name to the Plymouth County K-9 Association.